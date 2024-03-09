Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Sells 9,094 Shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio decreased its position in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 72,821 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 9,094 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned about 0.05% of Biogen worth $18,716,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in Biogen by 16.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,294 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $693,000 after buying an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in Biogen by 39.9% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 15,244 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,210,000 after buying an additional 4,349 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Biogen by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,720,584 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,468,356,000 after purchasing an additional 183,285 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Biogen by 15.3% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 89,722 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $18,896,000 after purchasing an additional 11,882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Biogen by 10.7% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 5,938 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Biogen alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BIIB shares. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Biogen from $276.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 16th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Biogen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Biogen from $310.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Biogen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $283.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Biogen from $305.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $305.68.

Biogen Price Performance

BIIB traded up $3.88 on Friday, hitting $223.24. 1,658,043 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,275,220. Biogen Inc. has a 12 month low of $215.35 and a 12 month high of $319.76. The business has a 50-day moving average of $238.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $246.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.97, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of -0.03.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The biotechnology company reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.18 by ($0.23). Biogen had a return on equity of 14.91% and a net margin of 11.81%. The firm had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.05 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Biogen Inc. will post 15.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Biogen news, insider Priya Singhal sold 262 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.23, for a total transaction of $57,962.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,080,929.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Priya Singhal sold 262 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.23, for a total value of $57,962.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,080,929.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Eric K. Rowinsky acquired 455 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $222.54 per share, with a total value of $101,255.70. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,590,777.66. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 899 shares of company stock valued at $209,493. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Biogen Profile

(Free Report)

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company provides TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer's disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIIB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.