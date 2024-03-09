Public Joint Stock Company Magnit (LON:MGNT) Shares Down 33.1%

Public Joint Stock Company Magnit (LON:MGNT – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 33.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 6.56 ($0.08) and last traded at GBX 6.56 ($0.08). Approximately 100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,012,682 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 9.80 ($0.12).

Public Joint Stock Company Magnit Trading Down 33.1 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 6.56 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 6.55.

Public Joint Stock Company Magnit Company Profile

Magnit PAO, formerly Magnit OAO (Magnit OJSC) is a Russia-based holding company, which is engaged in the food retail industry. The Company operates the chain of numerous convenience stores and hypermarkets, as well as Magnit Family stores in more than 1,763 locations across the Russian Federation. The Company’s stores are located within the Southern, Central and Volga Regions, North-Western and Urals Regions.

