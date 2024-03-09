Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Shares Purchased by First Foundation Advisors

First Foundation Advisors lifted its stake in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in Public Storage were worth $791,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PSA. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Public Storage during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Public Storage in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in Public Storage in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Public Storage by 49.5% during the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its position in Public Storage by 44.0% during the third quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 144 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PSA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Public Storage from $268.00 to $271.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Public Storage in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “sell” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. Scotiabank started coverage on Public Storage in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $267.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Public Storage from $307.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $293.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Public Storage

In other Public Storage news, Director John Reyes sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.98, for a total value of $13,799,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 174,192 shares in the company, valued at $48,073,508.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director John Reyes sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.98, for a total value of $13,799,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 174,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,073,508.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 265 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.17, for a total transaction of $74,775.05. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,674,135.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Public Storage Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PSA traded up $7.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $293.13. 1,151,632 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 758,433. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Public Storage has a 12 month low of $233.18 and a 12 month high of $316.48. The company has a 50 day moving average of $288.22 and a 200-day moving average of $274.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.54.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.15 by ($1.94). Public Storage had a net margin of 45.34% and a return on equity of 35.31%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.16 EPS. Public Storage’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Public Storage will post 16.91 EPS for the current year.

Public Storage Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be paid a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 12th. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.09%. Public Storage’s payout ratio is currently 108.50%.

Public Storage Profile

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At December 31, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,044 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 218 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 275 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

