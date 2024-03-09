Pulse Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLSE) Shares Sold by Westside Investment Management Inc.

Westside Investment Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Pulse Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLSE – Free Report) by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 58,758 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,377 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Pulse Biosciences were worth $237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TIAA Trust National Association bought a new position in shares of Pulse Biosciences in the 3rd quarter worth about $110,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Pulse Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pulse Biosciences by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 58,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 2,672 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Pulse Biosciences by 99.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 17,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 8,694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Pulse Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $74,000. 6.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pulse Biosciences to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th.

Pulse Biosciences Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of PLSE stock traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.64. 164,296 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 147,868. Pulse Biosciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.36 and a 12 month high of $13.62. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Robert W. Duggan purchased 90,118 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.36 per share, for a total transaction of $843,504.48. Following the transaction, the director now owns 36,966,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $346,003,444.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 69.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Pulse Biosciences Company Profile

Pulse Biosciences, Inc operates as a novel bioelectric medicine company. It offers CellFX System, a tunable, software-enabled, and console-based platform that delivers nano second duration pulses of electrical energy to non-thermally clear targeted cells while sparing adjacent non-cellular tissue to treat a various medical condition by using its Nano-Pulse Stimulation technology.

