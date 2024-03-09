Pulse Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLSE) Stock Holdings Lessened by Westside Investment Management Inc.

Westside Investment Management Inc. cut its position in Pulse Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLSE – Free Report) by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,758 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,377 shares during the quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Pulse Biosciences were worth $237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Pulse Biosciences by 310.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 921,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,627,000 after buying an additional 696,871 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Pulse Biosciences by 318.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 284,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,047,000 after buying an additional 216,534 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Pulse Biosciences by 116.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 308,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,218,000 after buying an additional 166,023 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pulse Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth about $184,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Pulse Biosciences by 137.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 177,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,275,000 after buying an additional 102,617 shares in the last quarter. 6.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Pulse Biosciences alerts:

Pulse Biosciences Stock Performance

Shares of PLSE traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 164,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 147,868. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.33. Pulse Biosciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.36 and a fifty-two week high of $13.62.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Pulse Biosciences to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on PLSE

Insider Transactions at Pulse Biosciences

In other news, Director Robert W. Duggan bought 90,118 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.36 per share, with a total value of $843,504.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,966,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $346,003,444.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 69.70% of the company’s stock.

Pulse Biosciences Profile

(Free Report)

Pulse Biosciences, Inc operates as a novel bioelectric medicine company. It offers CellFX System, a tunable, software-enabled, and console-based platform that delivers nano second duration pulses of electrical energy to non-thermally clear targeted cells while sparing adjacent non-cellular tissue to treat a various medical condition by using its Nano-Pulse Stimulation technology.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLSE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pulse Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLSE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pulse Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pulse Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.