Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) Research Coverage Started at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $66.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Barclays upped their price objective on Pure Storage from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Pure Storage from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Pure Storage in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Pure Storage from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $48.82.

Shares of PSTG opened at $55.36 on Wednesday. Pure Storage has a fifty-two week low of $22.14 and a fifty-two week high of $58.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $42.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.83. The company has a market capitalization of $17.49 billion, a PE ratio of 325.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.46 and a beta of 1.15.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The technology company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.10. Pure Storage had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 12.60%. The company had revenue of $789.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $784.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Pure Storage will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Roxanne Taylor sold 16,216 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.05, for a total transaction of $600,802.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 55,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,065,278.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PSTG. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Pure Storage by 121.7% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,660 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $765,000 after purchasing an additional 11,891 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Pure Storage in the first quarter worth $233,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Pure Storage in the first quarter worth $596,000. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Pure Storage by 1.7% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 43,894 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,547,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Pure Storage by 0.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,035,914 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,582,000 after purchasing an additional 6,756 shares during the period. 82.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pure Storage, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data storage technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

