Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) Sets New 52-Week High at $48.03

Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $48.03 and last traded at $47.54, with a volume of 104213 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.65.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Q2 from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Q2 from $39.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Q2 from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Q2 from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Q2 from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, December 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Q2 has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.73.

The company has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of -43.35 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $43.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.85.

In other Q2 news, President Kirk L. Coleman sold 9,588 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.31, for a total transaction of $367,316.28. Following the sale, the president now owns 257,103 shares in the company, valued at $9,849,615.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CRO Michael A. Volanoski sold 2,915 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.78, for a total transaction of $110,128.70. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 201,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,628,122.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 355,270 shares of company stock valued at $15,458,725. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company's stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MCF Advisors LLC increased its stake in Q2 by 156.5% in the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 613 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Q2 by 2,582.4% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 912 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Q2 by 370.8% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,243 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 979 shares in the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI lifted its position in Q2 by 193.7% during the fourth quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 1,119 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in Q2 in the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000.

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital solutions to regional and community financial institutions in the United States. The company offers Digital Banking Platform, an end-to-end digital banking platform supports its financial institution customers in their delivery of unified digital banking services across digital channels.

