QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Sold by American Trust

American Trust decreased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 36.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,286 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 1,880 shares during the period. American Trust’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $365,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in QUALCOMM by 1.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 85,088,444 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $10,128,928,000 after acquiring an additional 1,191,089 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in QUALCOMM by 1.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 49,042,212 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $5,837,985,000 after acquiring an additional 549,861 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in QUALCOMM by 117,461.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,587,893 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,703,193,000 after acquiring an additional 24,566,978 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in QUALCOMM by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,602,874 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,375,020,000 after acquiring an additional 3,929,586 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in QUALCOMM by 2.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,582,298 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,562,664,000 after acquiring an additional 549,099 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.10% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Trading Down 2.9 %

Shares of QCOM opened at $170.57 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $190.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.41. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a one year low of $101.47 and a one year high of $177.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $150.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $130.59.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The wireless technology company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.43. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 38.06% and a net margin of 21.39%. The firm had revenue of $9.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.50 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is currently 46.38%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Barclays boosted their price target on QUALCOMM from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Citigroup downgraded QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on QUALCOMM from $173.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.71.

Insider Buying and Selling at QUALCOMM

In other QUALCOMM news, CAO Neil Martin sold 371 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.83, for a total transaction of $55,586.93. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 689 shares in the company, valued at $103,232.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CAO Neil Martin sold 371 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.83, for a total transaction of $55,586.93. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $103,232.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider James J. Cathey sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.00, for a total value of $139,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,972 shares in the company, valued at $691,108. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,360 shares of company stock worth $5,457,048 over the last quarter. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

See Also

