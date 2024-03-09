Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) Reaches New 1-Year High at $245.42

Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $245.42 and last traded at $245.16, with a volume of 369500 shares. The stock had previously closed at $241.80.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Quanta Services from $227.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Quanta Services from $205.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Quanta Services from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Quanta Services from $237.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on Quanta Services in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $237.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Quanta Services has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $234.42.

Quanta Services Stock Down 0.9 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $212.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $197.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.28 billion, a PE ratio of 48.32 and a beta of 1.10.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.21. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 16.46% and a net margin of 3.57%. The business had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.19 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 7.61 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Quanta Services

In other Quanta Services news, EVP Donald Wayne sold 8,842 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.27, for a total value of $2,142,151.34. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,691,132.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Donald Wayne sold 8,842 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.27, for a total value of $2,142,151.34. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,691,132.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Margaret B. Shannon sold 8,515 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.92, for a total value of $2,042,918.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,172,394.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,429 shares of company stock valued at $10,839,251 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,235,344 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,503,587,000 after buying an additional 190,803 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,000,722 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,294,956,000 after purchasing an additional 624,545 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 4.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,651,747 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,110,733,000 after purchasing an additional 252,669 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 1.1% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,229,280 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $791,171,000 after purchasing an additional 44,141 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 1.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,076,590 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $603,005,000 after purchasing an additional 51,573 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

About Quanta Services

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries worldwide. The company's Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

Featured Articles

