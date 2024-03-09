QUASA Price Tops $0.0012 on Top Exchanges (QUA)

QUASA (QUA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 9th. QUASA has a market cap of $139,139.91 and approximately $58.92 worth of QUASA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One QUASA token can currently be bought for $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, QUASA has traded 20.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00004222 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.45 or 0.00018150 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.19 or 0.00026531 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00001938 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $68,580.75 or 1.00004701 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0401 or 0.00000058 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $105.77 or 0.00154237 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.38 or 0.00007850 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0494 or 0.00000072 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

QUASA (QUA) is a token. It was first traded on October 20th, 2021. QUASA’s total supply is 1,018,212,871 tokens and its circulating supply is 117,932,273 tokens. QUASA’s official Twitter account is @quasagroup. QUASA’s official message board is quasa.io/media/category/quasanews. The Reddit community for QUASA is https://reddit.com/r/quasagroup and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. QUASA’s official website is quasa.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “QUASA (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. QUASA has a current supply of 1,018,212,870.65 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of QUASA is 0.00127867 USD and is up 27.87 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $58.11 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quasa.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QUASA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade QUASA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy QUASA using one of the exchanges listed above.

