Qube Holdings Limited (ASX:QUB) Insider Purchases A$48,574.50 in Stock

Qube Holdings Limited (ASX:QUB – Get Free Report) insider James Fazzino bought 15,275 shares of Qube stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$3.18 ($2.06) per share, for a total transaction of A$48,574.50 ($31,541.88).

The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.29.

The business also recently announced a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.23%. This is a boost from Qube’s previous Interim dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 4th. Qube’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.00%.

Qube Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics solutions for import and export supply chain in Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company's Operating division offers services relating to the import and export of primarily containerized cargo; provides various logistics services, which includes road and rail transport, warehousing and distribution, container parks, and related services, as well as operates intermodal logistics hubs, including rail terminals and international freight forwarding; owns and operates automotive terminals that provides automotive, general cargo, and break-bulk facilities; operates multi-user grain storage and handling facilities; and develops and operates an import-export rail terminal, and an interstate rail terminal at the Moorebank Logistics Park.

