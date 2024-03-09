Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) Shares Acquired by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Free Report) by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 244,139 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 17,047 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.22% of Quest Diagnostics worth $29,750,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DGX. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Quest Diagnostics in the third quarter valued at $25,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the first quarter worth about $28,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 1,100.0% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 264 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.76% of the company’s stock.

Quest Diagnostics Price Performance

DGX stock opened at $127.24 on Friday. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 1 year low of $119.59 and a 1 year high of $148.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $130.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $130.32. The firm has a market cap of $14.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.99, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.90.

Quest Diagnostics Increases Dividend

Quest Diagnostics ( NYSE:DGX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The medical research company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.04. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 15.79% and a net margin of 9.23%. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.98 EPS. Quest Diagnostics’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 8.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. This is an increase from Quest Diagnostics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 5th. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.92%.

Insider Transactions at Quest Diagnostics

In other news, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 5,611 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.88, for a total transaction of $706,312.68. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,843,610.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 5,611 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.88, for a total transaction of $706,312.68. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,843,610.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 5,557 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.57, for a total value of $703,349.49. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 69,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,809,145.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,150 shares of company stock worth $1,913,202 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on DGX shares. TheStreet lowered Quest Diagnostics from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a report on Monday, February 26th. Barclays began coverage on Quest Diagnostics in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $135.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.92.

Quest Diagnostics Company Profile

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

