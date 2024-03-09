Quest Solution (OTCMKTS:QUES) Trading 13.3% Higher

Shares of Quest Solution Inc (OTCMKTS:QUES – Get Free Report) traded up 13.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.50 and last traded at $0.48. 51,225 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 12% from the average session volume of 58,344 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.43.
Quest Solution Price Performance
The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.91.
Quest Solution Company Profile
Quest Solution, Inc operates as a systems integrator with a focus on design, delivery, deployment, and support of integrated mobile and automatic identification data collection solutions in the United States. It also manufactures and distributed labels, tags, ribbons, and RFIC identification tags; bar code labels; and provides consultancy services for selecting, designing, and manufacturing labels for products offered by their customers.
