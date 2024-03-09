R1 RCM’s (RCM) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Truist Financial

Truist Financial reissued their hold rating on shares of R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $16.00 price target on the healthcare provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on RCM. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of R1 RCM in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Leerink Partnrs reiterated an outperform rating on shares of R1 RCM in a research note on Monday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of R1 RCM from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of R1 RCM in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of R1 RCM from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $17.50 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $17.41.

RCM stock opened at $13.88 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. R1 RCM has a 52-week low of $8.87 and a 52-week high of $18.70.

In related news, President John M. Sparby sold 10,046 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.33, for a total value of $143,959.18. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 265,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,811,579.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 37.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of R1 RCM by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 289,403 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $7,745,000 after purchasing an additional 11,065 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in R1 RCM in the 1st quarter valued at $205,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in R1 RCM by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 48,944 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after acquiring an additional 4,765 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in R1 RCM by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 72,724 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $1,999,000 after acquiring an additional 5,648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in R1 RCM by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 70,495 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $1,886,000 after acquiring an additional 1,632 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.10% of the company’s stock.

R1 RCM Inc provides technology-driven solutions for the financial performance and patient experience of health systems, hospitals, and physician groups. It provides operating partnership/end-to-end solutions, which manages multiple aspects of the revenue cycle to realize financial leverage and revenue improvement for hospital and physician customers.

