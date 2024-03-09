Ramirez Asset Management Inc. Acquires New Stake in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Ramirez Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Antonetti Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exelon by 98.8% during the third quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Exelon by 50.3% in the 3rd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Exelon by 263.8% in the 4th quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 844 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. Peoples Bank KS acquired a new stake in Exelon in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Exelon by 334.6% in the 3rd quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 1,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

EXC stock opened at $36.96 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. Exelon Co. has a 52-week low of $33.35 and a 52-week high of $43.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $35.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.76. The company has a market capitalization of $36.94 billion, a PE ratio of 15.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.53.

Exelon ( NASDAQ:EXC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. Exelon had a return on equity of 9.40% and a net margin of 10.72%. The company had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. Exelon’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Exelon Co. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.11%. This is an increase from Exelon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st. Exelon’s payout ratio is 65.24%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on EXC shares. Seaport Res Ptn lowered Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Exelon from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Exelon from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Exelon from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Exelon from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.82.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

