Ramirez Asset Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 883 Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Ramirez Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 883 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $267,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 125.0% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 82,683 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,705,000 after purchasing an additional 45,931 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 18.5% during the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 16,114 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $917,000 after purchasing an additional 2,517 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 0.6% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 861,608 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $49,032,000 after purchasing an additional 5,457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crestwood Advisors Group LLC acquired a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $211,000. 72.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Guggenheim cut shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Public Service Enterprise Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.25.

Public Service Enterprise Group Stock Performance

PEG stock opened at $64.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $60.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.80. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $53.71 and a fifty-two week high of $65.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.04 billion, a PE ratio of 12.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.57.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.45 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 22.81% and a return on equity of 11.53%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s revenue was down 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. Analysts forecast that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.67 EPS for the current year.

Public Service Enterprise Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This is a positive change from Public Service Enterprise Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.73%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is 46.78%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total value of $86,562.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 153,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,684,423. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders sold 1,774 shares of company stock valued at $110,364 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

