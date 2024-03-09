Ramirez Asset Management Inc. Buys New Shares in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Ramirez Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 1,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Centene in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Centene during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Centene during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Centene during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Centene during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors own 90.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Centene alerts:

Centene Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of Centene stock opened at $78.14 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.79 billion, a PE ratio of 15.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $77.19 and its 200 day moving average is $72.69. Centene Co. has a 1 year low of $60.83 and a 1 year high of $81.42.

Insider Buying and Selling

Centene ( NYSE:CNC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. Centene had a net margin of 1.75% and a return on equity of 14.26%. The company had revenue of $39.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Centene Co. will post 6.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Lori Jean Robinson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.41, for a total value of $774,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $886,731.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Lori Jean Robinson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.41, for a total value of $774,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $886,731.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Kenneth J. Fasola sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total transaction of $900,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 235,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,668,850.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Centene in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $101.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Centene from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $82.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Centene from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Centene from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on shares of Centene from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.15.

View Our Latest Research Report on CNC

Centene Company Profile

(Free Report)

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. It operates in two segments, Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Centene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.