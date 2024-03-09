Ramirez Asset Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J)

Ramirez Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of J. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 93.8% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Jacobs Solutions by 47.7% during the second quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Jacobs Solutions by 210.5% during the second quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Park Place Capital Corp grew its position in Jacobs Solutions by 473.9% during the third quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in Jacobs Solutions during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 84.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Jacobs Solutions stock opened at $146.96 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $18.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.24, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $139.10 and its 200 day moving average is $134.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a 52-week low of $109.00 and a 52-week high of $149.50.

Jacobs Solutions ( NYSE:J Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.46. Jacobs Solutions had a net margin of 4.20% and a return on equity of 14.57%. The business had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 8.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. This is a boost from Jacobs Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Jacobs Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.71%.

In other news, EVP Shelette M. Gustafson sold 1,852 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total value of $274,096.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,791 shares in the company, valued at $4,261,068. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Jacobs Solutions news, insider Steven J. Demetriou sold 6,666 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.75, for a total transaction of $851,581.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 581,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,240,379.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Shelette M. Gustafson sold 1,852 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total transaction of $274,096.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,791 shares in the company, valued at $4,261,068. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $151.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Raymond James lowered shares of Jacobs Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $152.11.

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, engineering, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, Divergent Solutions, and PA Consulting segments.

