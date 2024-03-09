Ramirez Asset Management Inc. Purchases New Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Ramirez Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 800 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $88,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in shares of Target by 3,577.5% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,471 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in shares of Target by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,045 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $646,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Target by 131.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 702 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Target during the 1st quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC grew its position in shares of Target by 191.5% during the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 11,794 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,503,000 after purchasing an additional 7,748 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on TGT shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Target from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $174.00 price target on shares of Target in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Target from $176.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Target from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on shares of Target from $160.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $178.38.

Target Price Performance

TGT stock opened at $169.72 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $146.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $130.58. The company has a market capitalization of $78.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.01, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.13. Target Co. has a 52-week low of $102.93 and a 52-week high of $175.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The retailer reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $31.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.83 billion. Target had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 33.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Target Co. will post 9.26 EPS for the current year.

Target Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 20th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.27%.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

