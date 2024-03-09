Ramirez Asset Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 1,100 The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Ramirez Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Charles Schwab during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Charles Schwab during the first quarter worth about $32,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Charles Schwab during the third quarter worth about $34,000. State of Wyoming grew its holdings in Charles Schwab by 71.0% during the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in Charles Schwab during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 81.61% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Nigel J. Murtagh sold 29,991 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.80, for a total transaction of $2,033,389.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 81,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,522,038.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 71,226 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.99, for a total transaction of $4,628,977.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 61,251,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,980,704,959.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nigel J. Murtagh sold 29,991 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.80, for a total transaction of $2,033,389.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 81,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,522,038.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 202,607 shares of company stock valued at $13,214,499 in the last three months. Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Stock Performance

Shares of Charles Schwab stock opened at $67.17 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The Charles Schwab Co. has a twelve month low of $45.00 and a twelve month high of $73.16. The stock has a market cap of $119.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $64.91 and its 200 day moving average is $60.32.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.04. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 26.90% and a return on equity of 21.33%. The company had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.37%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Citigroup downgraded shares of Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $77.00 price target on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.92.

About Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

