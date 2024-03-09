Ramirez Asset Management Inc. Takes $119,000 Position in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Ramirez Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 593 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its holdings in SBA Communications by 248.0% during the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 87 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in SBA Communications during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SBA Communications in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 88.6% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 132 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 218.6% during the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 188 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. 92.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SBAC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America raised shares of SBA Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on SBA Communications from $285.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $251.00 to $276.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on SBA Communications from $265.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $271.50.

SBA Communications Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ SBAC opened at $223.70 on Friday. SBA Communications Co. has a 12-month low of $185.23 and a 12-month high of $267.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $224.62 and a 200 day moving average of $222.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.56.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The technology company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $675.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $682.11 million. SBA Communications had a net margin of 18.51% and a negative return on equity of 9.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.11 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that SBA Communications Co. will post 12.59 EPS for the current year.

SBA Communications Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be given a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. This is an increase from SBA Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 13th. SBA Communications’s payout ratio is presently 73.75%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Mary S. Chan sold 1,977 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.99, for a total transaction of $430,966.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,622 shares in the company, valued at $1,007,549.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CAO Brian D. Lazarus sold 20,605 shares of SBA Communications stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.35, for a total value of $5,137,856.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,085 shares in the company, valued at $1,766,644.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mary S. Chan sold 1,977 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.99, for a total value of $430,966.23. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,622 shares in the company, valued at $1,007,549.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,047 shares of company stock worth $9,774,643 in the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SBA Communications Company Profile

(Free Report)

SBA Communications Corporation is a leading independent owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure including towers, buildings, rooftops, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and small cells. With a portfolio of more than 39,000 communications sites in 16 markets throughout the Americas, Africa and the Philippines, SBA is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol SBAC.

