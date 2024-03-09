Ramsay Health Care Limited (RMYHY) to Issue Dividend of $0.06 on April 22nd

Ramsay Health Care Limited (OTCMKTS:RMYHY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, March 1st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 12th will be given a dividend of 0.0571 per share on Monday, April 22nd. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 11th. This is a boost from Ramsay Health Care’s previous dividend of $0.04.

Ramsay Health Care Trading Down 0.1 %

RMYHY opened at $8.32 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.01. Ramsay Health Care has a one year low of $7.32 and a one year high of $11.51.

Ramsay Health Care Company Profile

Ramsay Health Care Limited owns and operates hospitals. The company offers health care services to public and private patients. It operates facilities in approximately 530 locations in the Asia Pacific, the United Kingdom, France, and Nordics. Ramsay Health Care Limited was founded in 1964 and is based in Sydney, Australia.

