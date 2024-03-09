Ramsay Health Care Limited (RMYHY) to Issue Dividend of $0.06 on April 22nd

Ramsay Health Care Limited (OTCMKTS:RMYHY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, March 1st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 12th will be given a dividend of 0.0571 per share on Monday, April 22nd. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 11th. This is a boost from Ramsay Health Care’s previous dividend of $0.04.
Ramsay Health Care Trading Down 0.1 %
RMYHY opened at $8.32 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.01. Ramsay Health Care has a one year low of $7.32 and a one year high of $11.51.
Ramsay Health Care Company Profile
