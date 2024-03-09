RBC Bearings Incorporated (NYSE:RBC) Receives $275.86 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

RBC Bearings Incorporated (NYSE:RBC – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $275.86.

RBC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of RBC Bearings from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Bank of America upgraded shares of RBC Bearings from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $230.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of RBC Bearings from $229.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of RBC Bearings from $271.00 to $309.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of RBC Bearings from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th.

Get RBC Bearings alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on RBC

RBC Bearings Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSE:RBC opened at $268.05 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.82 billion, a PE ratio of 44.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $271.58 and its 200 day moving average is $252.21. RBC Bearings has a 12 month low of $195.18 and a 12 month high of $288.16.

RBC Bearings (NYSE:RBC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $373.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $376.61 million. RBC Bearings had a return on equity of 9.64% and a net margin of 12.81%. Sell-side analysts expect that RBC Bearings will post 8.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Daniel A. Bergeron sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.22, for a total transaction of $4,008,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 121,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,583,470.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Michael H. Ambrose sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.80, for a total value of $83,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,800 shares in the company, valued at $1,889,040. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Daniel A. Bergeron sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.22, for a total transaction of $4,008,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 121,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,583,470.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RBC. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in RBC Bearings in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in RBC Bearings in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in RBC Bearings in the second quarter worth $26,000. LWM Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in RBC Bearings in the third quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in RBC Bearings in the first quarter worth $34,000.

RBC Bearings Company Profile

(Get Free Report

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Aerospace/Defense and Industrial. The company produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings; roller bearings, such as tapered roller bearings, needle roller bearings, and needle bearing track rollers and cam followers, which are anti-friction products that are used in industrial applications and military aircraft platforms; and ball bearings include high precision aerospace, airframe control, thin section, and industrial ball bearings that utilize high precision ball elements to reduce friction in high-speed applications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for RBC Bearings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RBC Bearings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.