REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX) Lifted to “Outperform” at SVB Leerink

SVB Leerink upgraded shares of REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX – Free Report) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have $37.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on RGNX. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of REGENXBIO from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of REGENXBIO from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Wedbush reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of REGENXBIO in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. William Blair reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $21.00 price objective (up from $20.00) on shares of REGENXBIO in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of REGENXBIO in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $38.20.

REGENXBIO Price Performance

NASDAQ RGNX opened at $22.75 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.28. REGENXBIO has a 12 month low of $11.83 and a 12 month high of $28.80. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.77 and a beta of 1.27.

REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.27) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $22.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.01 million. REGENXBIO had a negative return on equity of 68.18% and a negative net margin of 291.99%. The business’s revenue was down 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.38) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that REGENXBIO will post -3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at REGENXBIO

In other REGENXBIO news, insider Steve Pakola sold 12,878 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.36, for a total value of $365,220.08. Following the sale, the insider now owns 107,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,039,965.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Steve Pakola sold 12,878 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.36, for a total value of $365,220.08. Following the sale, the insider now owns 107,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,039,965.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kenneth T. Mills sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.18, for a total transaction of $683,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 408,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,193,971.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 135,115 shares of company stock worth $2,485,072 in the last ninety days. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of REGENXBIO

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RGNX. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its stake in REGENXBIO by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 12,215 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of REGENXBIO by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 13,669 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of REGENXBIO by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,382 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of REGENXBIO by 73.5% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,761 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of REGENXBIO by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,138 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 761 shares in the last quarter. 88.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About REGENXBIO

(Get Free Report)

REGENXBIO Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides gene therapy product candidates to deliver genes to cells to address genetic defects or to enable cells in the body to produce therapeutic proteins or antibodies that are intended to impact disease. Its gene therapy product candidates are based on NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus gene delivery platform.

Further Reading

