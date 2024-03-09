REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX) Shares Gap Down Following Insider Selling

REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday following insider selling activity. The stock had previously closed at $24.00, but opened at $23.38. REGENXBIO shares last traded at $23.50, with a volume of 516,134 shares.

Specifically, CEO Kenneth T. Mills sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.18, for a total value of $683,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 408,035 shares in the company, valued at $6,193,971.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Steve Pakola sold 17,237 shares of REGENXBIO stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.39, for a total value of $299,751.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 107,192 shares in the company, valued at $1,864,068.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kenneth T. Mills sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.18, for a total value of $683,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 408,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,193,971.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 135,115 shares of company stock worth $2,485,072. 12.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RGNX has been the subject of several research reports. William Blair reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $21.00 price target (up from $20.00) on shares of REGENXBIO in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. StockNews.com lowered shares of REGENXBIO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of REGENXBIO in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of REGENXBIO in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised REGENXBIO from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, REGENXBIO has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.20.

REGENXBIO Trading Down 2.1 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.28.

REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.27) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $22.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.01 million. REGENXBIO had a negative return on equity of 68.18% and a negative net margin of 291.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.38) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that REGENXBIO Inc. will post -3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On REGENXBIO

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RGNX. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in REGENXBIO by 742.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 960 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of REGENXBIO by 189.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,397 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in shares of REGENXBIO during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of REGENXBIO by 73.5% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,761 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in REGENXBIO in the fourth quarter worth $52,000. 88.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

REGENXBIO Company Profile

REGENXBIO Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides gene therapy product candidates to deliver genes to cells to address genetic defects or to enable cells in the body to produce therapeutic proteins or antibodies that are intended to impact disease. Its gene therapy product candidates are based on NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus gene delivery platform.

Featured Articles

