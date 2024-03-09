Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) CFO Todd C. Larson Sells 2,966 Shares of Stock

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Get Free Report) CFO Todd C. Larson sold 2,966 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.88, for a total transaction of $542,422.08. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,061,521.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of RGA stock opened at $182.23 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.98 billion, a PE ratio of 13.57 and a beta of 0.88. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a 1-year low of $120.99 and a 1-year high of $184.68. The business has a 50-day moving average of $170.39 and a 200 day moving average of $158.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.17 and a quick ratio of 0.17.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $4.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.40 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $5.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.57 billion. Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 4.86%. Reinsurance Group of America’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.99 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 19.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 13th were given a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 12th. Reinsurance Group of America’s payout ratio is 25.32%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 129,207.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,117,433 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,721,766,000 after purchasing an additional 12,108,062 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,350,810 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,067,264,000 after purchasing an additional 110,877 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,605,471 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $378,288,000 after purchasing an additional 177,299 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,411,086 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $263,917,000 after purchasing an additional 108,922 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC raised its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,371,076 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $344,257,000 after purchasing an additional 62,045 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Reinsurance Group of America from $186.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $171.00 to $189.00 in a research note on Monday, December 11th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $191.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $164.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Reinsurance Group of America from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.90.

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. The company offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

