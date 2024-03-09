Reko International Group (CVE:REK) Issues Earnings Results

Reko International Group (CVE:REK – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported C$0.02 EPS for the quarter, reports. The company had revenue of C$11.95 million for the quarter.

Reko International Group Stock Performance

Shares of REK traded up C$0.10 on Friday, hitting C$4.25. 625 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,566. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$4.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$4.25. Reko International Group has a 1 year low of C$2.81 and a 1 year high of C$5.65.

About Reko International Group

Reko International Group Inc designs and manufactures a range of engineered products and services for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and their Tier 1 suppliers in various sectors, such as rail equipment, oil and gas distribution, mining, military, capital equipment and automotive.. These products include custom machining of castings and assemblies to high precision tolerances, specialty machines and lean cell factory automation, compression molds, hydroform dies, plastic injection molds, fixtures and gauges.

