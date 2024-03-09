Revisor Wealth Management LLC Invests $1.34 Million in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Revisor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 13,068 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,337,000. Cincinnati Financial makes up approximately 1.1% of Revisor Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CINF. Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 11,107.1% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,138 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 3,110 shares in the last quarter. AM Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in Cincinnati Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 93.1% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 309 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cincinnati Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Cincinnati Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.81% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CINF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a report on Thursday, November 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cincinnati Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.67.

Cincinnati Financial Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of CINF stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $117.29. The company had a trading volume of 765,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 783,049. The company’s fifty day moving average is $110.62 and its 200 day moving average is $105.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.27. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $95.01 and a fifty-two week high of $119.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.37 billion, a PE ratio of 10.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.62.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The insurance provider reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 18.41% and a return on equity of 8.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.27 EPS. Research analysts expect that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cincinnati Financial Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 18th. This is a positive change from Cincinnati Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 25.71%.

Cincinnati Financial Company Profile

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. It operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

Featured Articles

