Revisor Wealth Management LLC Makes New $2.52 Million Investment in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB)

Revisor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 42,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,523,000. Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF accounts for 2.1% of Revisor Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Revisor Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.08% of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 2,383.6% during the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,087,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,505,000 after acquiring an additional 2,003,587 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its position in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 6.3% in the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 134,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,961,000 after purchasing an additional 7,918 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $239,000. American Trust grew its position in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 43.5% in the third quarter. American Trust now owns 90,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,352,000 after purchasing an additional 27,423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC grew its position in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 63.8% in the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 92,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,454,000 after purchasing an additional 35,919 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $63.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 236,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 679,317. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.19. Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $57.18 and a 12 month high of $64.31.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a $0.3163 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. This is a boost from Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.28.

The Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (VWOB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of emerging market sovereign debt, denominated in USD. VWOB was launched on May 31, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

