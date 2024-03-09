Revisor Wealth Management LLC Takes $1.16 Million Position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Revisor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 23,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,163,000. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF comprises about 1.0% of Revisor Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SCHP. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 160.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 541,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,865,000 after purchasing an additional 333,656 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 11.6% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 7.3% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 8,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 65.1% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 24,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,482,000 after acquiring an additional 9,629 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Price Performance

SCHP stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $52.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 707,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,308,872. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 52 week low of $49.50 and a 52 week high of $54.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.28.

About Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

