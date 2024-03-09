Revisor Wealth Management LLC Takes $10.11 Million Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Revisor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 139,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,107,000. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF accounts for about 8.6% of Revisor Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Revisor Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 12,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $931,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. CGC Financial Services LLC increased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 14,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,021,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC increased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 3.2% during the third quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. HF Advisory Group LLC increased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 4.3% during the third quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Architects LLC increased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 5.6% during the first quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 2,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

BIV stock traded up $0.07 on Friday, reaching $75.68. 1,436,246 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,456,982. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $70.43 and a 12 month high of $77.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $75.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.05.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were issued a $0.2249 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd. This is a positive change from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.19.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

