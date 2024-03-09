Revisor Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Revisor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,960 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $836,000. Chevron comprises 0.7% of Revisor Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVX. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in Chevron during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV increased its position in Chevron by 80.0% during the 3rd quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV now owns 180 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in Chevron during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Chevron during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Chevron during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. 68.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Chevron alerts:

Chevron Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of Chevron stock traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $149.88. 7,528,378 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,143,939. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $139.62 and a 52-week high of $172.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $278.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a fifty day moving average of $149.70 and a 200-day moving average of $153.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Chevron Increases Dividend

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $3.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.26. Chevron had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 10.63%. The company had revenue of $47.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.09 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 13.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th will be given a $1.63 dividend. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.51. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.39%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CVX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. DZ Bank cut Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Scotiabank cut Chevron from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 8th. TD Cowen cut Chevron from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Chevron from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $180.56.

Get Our Latest Analysis on CVX

Chevron Company Profile

(Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.