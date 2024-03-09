Riley Exploration Permian (NYSE:REPX) Shares Up 10.2%

Shares of Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. (NYSE:REPX – Get Free Report) rose 10.2% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $26.53 and last traded at $26.53. Approximately 40,820 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 51% from the average daily volume of 82,578 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.07.

Riley Exploration Permian Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $565.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.38.

Riley Exploration Permian Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 25th were issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 24th. Riley Exploration Permian’s payout ratio is 25.81%.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Riley Exploration Permian

In other Riley Exploration Permian news, CEO Bobby Riley sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.41, for a total value of $205,575.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 379,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,393,817.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, Director Bryan H. Lawrence sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.30, for a total value of $25,630.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,197,367 shares in the company, valued at $51,198,651.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Bobby Riley sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.41, for a total value of $205,575.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 379,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,393,817.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 90,748 shares of company stock worth $2,122,838. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Riley Exploration Permian by 872.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 33,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $846,000 after purchasing an additional 30,281 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Riley Exploration Permian by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 204,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,122,000 after acquiring an additional 24,588 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Riley Exploration Permian in the 1st quarter worth about $180,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in Riley Exploration Permian in the 1st quarter valued at about $277,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Riley Exploration Permian by 248.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 531,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,332,000 after purchasing an additional 379,047 shares during the last quarter. 73.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Riley Exploration Permian Company Profile

Riley Exploration Permian, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Texas and New Mexico. The company's activities are primarily focused on the San Andres Formation, a shelf margin deposit on the Central Basin Platform and Northwest Shelf.

