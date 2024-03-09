Rio Tinto Group’s (RIO) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reissued their hold rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Rio Tinto Group in a report on Friday, January 12th. They issued a buy rating for the company. BNP Paribas raised Rio Tinto Group from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Rio Tinto Group from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $72.00.

Shares of NYSE RIO opened at $62.69 on Tuesday. Rio Tinto Group has a one year low of $58.27 and a one year high of $75.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.79.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $2.58 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a yield of 6.6%. This is an increase from Rio Tinto Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.77.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RIO. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Rio Tinto Group during the fourth quarter worth $65,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 58.8% during the 4th quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 5,466 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 2,024 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 16,019,748 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,192,830,000 after acquiring an additional 449,536 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 24,838,524 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,849,476,000 after acquiring an additional 1,644,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $79,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.03% of the company’s stock.

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. It offers aluminum, copper, iron ore, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, silver, molybdenum, and lithium. The company also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, refineries, smelters, and concentrator facilities, as well as power stations, research, and service facilities.

