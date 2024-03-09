Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI) EVP Robert W. Glass Sells 7,500 Shares

Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Get Free Report) EVP Robert W. Glass sold 7,500 shares of Robert Half stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.46, for a total value of $603,450.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 186,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,970,548.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Robert Half Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of Robert Half stock opened at $81.34 on Friday. Robert Half Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.65 and a twelve month high of $88.39. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $81.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.99. The firm has a market cap of $8.56 billion, a PE ratio of 21.02, a P/E/G ratio of 20.01 and a beta of 1.26.

Robert Half (NYSE:RHI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The business services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. Robert Half had a return on equity of 25.73% and a net margin of 6.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.37 EPS. Robert Half’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Robert Half Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

Robert Half Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd will be issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. This is a boost from Robert Half’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. Robert Half’s payout ratio is presently 54.78%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on RHI. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Robert Half from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Robert Half from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.57.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Robert Half

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Robert Half by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,167 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $630,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Robert Half by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC now owns 5,270 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $463,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Wahed Invest LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Robert Half by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 1,637 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Robert Half by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 22,598 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,700,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Capital Group boosted its holdings in shares of Robert Half by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 8,402 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $616,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. 91.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Robert Half Company Profile

Robert Half Inc provides talent solutions and business consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Contract Talent Solutions, Permanent Placement Talent Solutions, and Protiviti. The Contract Talent Solutions segment provides contract engagement professionals in the fields of finance and accounting, technology, marketing and creative, legal and administrative, and customer support.

