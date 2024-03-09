Rogers Sugar (TSE:RSI) Upgraded to Buy by TD Securities

TD Securities upgraded shares of Rogers Sugar (TSE:RSI – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has C$6.50 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on RSI. National Bankshares upped their price objective on Rogers Sugar from C$5.50 to C$6.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Rogers Sugar from C$6.50 to C$6.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 1st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Rogers Sugar from C$6.50 to C$6.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Desjardins set a C$6.25 price objective on Rogers Sugar and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$6.15.

Shares of Rogers Sugar stock opened at C$5.30 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$5.48 and a 200 day moving average of C$5.44. Rogers Sugar has a 12 month low of C$4.96 and a 12 month high of C$6.41. The firm has a market cap of C$557.30 million, a PE ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 145.32.

Rogers Sugar (TSE:RSI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported C$0.10 EPS for the quarter. Rogers Sugar had a return on equity of 17.10% and a net margin of 4.50%. The company had revenue of C$288.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$263.70 million. On average, research analysts expect that Rogers Sugar will post 0.4701087 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.79%. Rogers Sugar’s payout ratio is 85.71%.

In other Rogers Sugar news, Director Donald Jewell purchased 40,000 shares of Rogers Sugar stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$5.18 per share, for a total transaction of C$207,200.00. In other news, Director Donald Jewell acquired 40,000 shares of Rogers Sugar stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$5.18 per share, for a total transaction of C$207,200.00. Also, Senior Officer Martin Levesque acquired 20,000 shares of Rogers Sugar stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$5.17 per share, for a total transaction of C$103,400.00. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 60,965 shares of company stock worth $315,618. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Rogers Sugar Inc engages in refining, packaging, marketing, and distribution of sugar and maple products in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Sugar and Maple Products. It offers granulated, plantation raw, yellow, brown, organic, icing, maple, stevia, liquid, smart sweetener blend, and coconut sugar; and syrups, jam and jelly mixes, and iced tea mixes.

