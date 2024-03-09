Rosenblatt Securities Boosts CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Price Target to $400.00

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Rosenblatt Securities from $375.00 to $400.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on CRWD. Barclays lifted their price target on CrowdStrike from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on CrowdStrike in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. They issued an outperform rating and a $334.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on CrowdStrike from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Susquehanna began coverage on CrowdStrike in a research report on Friday, December 15th. They issued a positive rating and a $330.00 target price for the company. Finally, Westpark Capital reissued a hold rating on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CrowdStrike has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $371.50.

CrowdStrike Price Performance

Insiders Place Their Bets

CRWD opened at $322.85 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $299.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $231.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market cap of $77.53 billion, a PE ratio of 896.83, a P/E/G ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 1.06. CrowdStrike has a 1 year low of $115.67 and a 1 year high of $365.00.

In other CrowdStrike news, President Michael Sentonas sold 22,123 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.00, for a total value of $6,327,178.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 311,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,195,392. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other CrowdStrike news, President Michael Sentonas sold 22,123 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.00, for a total value of $6,327,178.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 311,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,195,392. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,399 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.75, for a total value of $356,395.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 37,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,465,236.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 227,858 shares of company stock worth $59,916,066 in the last three months. 5.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of CrowdStrike

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CRWD. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 124.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,973,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $832,516,000 after acquiring an additional 2,757,251 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter worth approximately $683,336,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in CrowdStrike by 1,593.7% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,643,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,310,000 after buying an additional 2,487,806 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in CrowdStrike by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,070,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,360,230,000 after buying an additional 2,401,659 shares during the period. Finally, Pathstone Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter valued at $450,418,000. 63.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

