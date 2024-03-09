Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) Price Target Raised to $161.00

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $155.00 to $161.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $144.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Ross Stores from $150.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ross Stores currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $155.21.

Shares of NASDAQ:ROST opened at $145.74 on Wednesday. Ross Stores has a 12-month low of $99.00 and a 12-month high of $151.12. The stock has a market cap of $49.07 billion, a PE ratio of 26.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50 day moving average of $142.28 and a 200-day moving average of $129.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The apparel retailer reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $6.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.81 billion. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 41.15% and a net margin of 9.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ross Stores will post 5.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.3675 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This is an increase from Ross Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is currently 24.10%.

Ross Stores announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, March 5th that allows the company to repurchase $2.10 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the apparel retailer to repurchase up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ROST. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Ross Stores during the first quarter valued at about $87,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Ross Stores during the first quarter valued at about $200,000. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 5.7% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 20,004 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,810,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 27.4% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 12,174 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after acquiring an additional 2,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 0.9% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 163,788 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $14,826,000 after acquiring an additional 1,470 shares during the last quarter. 84.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

