Roth Mkm Raises CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECO) Price Target to $25.00

CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECO – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Roth Mkm from $22.00 to $25.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on CECO. Northland Securities started coverage on CECO Environmental in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. They issued an outperform rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet upgraded CECO Environmental from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on CECO Environmental from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on CECO Environmental from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $26.50.

Shares of CECO Environmental stock opened at $22.09 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.18. CECO Environmental has a 52 week low of $10.68 and a 52 week high of $24.43. The company has a market capitalization of $769.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.70, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $153.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.10 million. CECO Environmental had a return on equity of 11.57% and a net margin of 2.37%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that CECO Environmental will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Laurie Siegel acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.87 per share, for a total transaction of $49,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,906 shares in the company, valued at approximately $157,092.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Todd R. Gleason sold 14,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.11, for a total transaction of $306,095.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 184,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,904,611.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Laurie Siegel bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.87 per share, for a total transaction of $49,675.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 7,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $157,092.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of CECO Environmental during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,971,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of CECO Environmental during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,331,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of CECO Environmental during the second quarter valued at approximately $21,675,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of CECO Environmental by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,501,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,452,000 after buying an additional 61,004 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RK Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CECO Environmental by 36.6% during the third quarter. RK Capital Management LLC now owns 884,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,123,000 after buying an additional 237,093 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.64% of the company’s stock.

CECO Environmental Corp. provides critical solutions in industrial air quality, industrial water treatment, and energy transition solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments: Engineered Systems and Industrial Process Solutions. The company engineers, designs, manufactures, and installs non-metallic expansion joints and flow control products, including rubber expansion joints, ducting expansion joints, and industrial pinch and duck bill valves; membrane-based industrial water and wastewater treatment systems; and provides dust and fume extraction solutions comprising consultation, design, manufacturing, installation, and service, as well as water and wastewater treatment solutions.

