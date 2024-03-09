Roth Mkm Reiterates Buy Rating for Cadre (NYSE:CDRE)

Roth Mkm reissued their buy rating on shares of Cadre (NYSE:CDRE – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Roth Mkm currently has a $43.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $38.00.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Stephens raised their price objective on Cadre from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. B. Riley reiterated a buy rating and issued a $48.00 price target (up previously from $40.00) on shares of Cadre in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Cadre from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James lowered Cadre from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $37.00.

Shares of Cadre stock opened at $38.46 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.71 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $34.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Cadre has a twelve month low of $16.58 and a twelve month high of $39.30.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were paid a $0.0875 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. This is an increase from Cadre’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Cadre’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.31%.

In other Cadre news, President Blaine Browers sold 7,436 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.57, for a total value of $242,190.52. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 77,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,528,506.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 49.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Cadre by 12.4% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,637,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,250,000 after acquiring an additional 621,116 shares in the last quarter. Wynnefield Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cadre by 11.1% during the second quarter. Wynnefield Capital Inc. now owns 1,444,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,485,000 after acquiring an additional 144,056 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cadre by 14.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,250,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,265,000 after acquiring an additional 160,955 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Cadre by 35.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,190,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,426,000 after acquiring an additional 311,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cadre by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 973,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,023,000 after acquiring an additional 42,352 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.95% of the company’s stock.

Cadre Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes safety and survivability equipment that provides protection to users in hazardous or life-threatening situations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Distribution. It offers body armor product, such as concealable, corrections, and tactical armor under the Safariland and Protech Tactical brand names; survival suits, remotely operated vehicles, specialty tools, blast sensors, accessories, and vehicle blast attenuation seats for bomb safety technicians; bomb suits; duty gear, including belts and accessories; and other protective and law enforcement equipment comprising communications gear, forensic and investigation products, firearms cleaning solutions, and crowd control products.

