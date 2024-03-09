Rotork’s (ROR) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Rotork (LON:ROR – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Rotork Price Performance

Shares of ROR opened at GBX 324.20 ($4.11) on Tuesday. Rotork has a 12-month low of GBX 277.20 ($3.52) and a 12-month high of GBX 344.80 ($4.38). The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 315.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 310.02. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market cap of £2.79 billion, a PE ratio of 2,701.67, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.00.

Get Rotork alerts:

Rotork Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 18th will be issued a GBX 4.65 ($0.06) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 18th. This is a boost from Rotork’s previous dividend of $2.55. Rotork’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5,833.33%.

Rotork Company Profile

Rotork plc designs, manufactures, and markets flow control and instrumentation solutions for the oil and gas, water and wastewater, power, chemical, process, and industrial markets. It operates through three segments: Oils & Gas; Water & Power; and Chemical, Process & Industrial segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Rotork Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rotork and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.