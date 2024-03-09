Route1 (CVE:ROI) Trading 12.5% Higher

Route1 Inc. (CVE:ROI – Get Free Report) was up 12.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05. Approximately 58,728 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 24% from the average daily volume of 77,715 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

Route1 Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.40 million, a PE ratio of -1.33 and a beta of -0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 565.57, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$0.03 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.03.

Route1 Company Profile

Route1 Inc provides data security and user authentication, data acquisition and analytics, data visualization technology solutions in the United States and Canada. The company offers MobiKEY, a desktop secure remote access solution; DerivID, a credentials solution for PIV and CAC that validates the identity of mobile users; MobiNET aggregation gateway appliance; and DEFIMNET, a service delivery platform.

