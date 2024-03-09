Royal Bank of Canada Acquires 235,405 Shares of GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL)

Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL – Free Report) by 4.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,498,322 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 235,405 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 1.49% of GFL Environmental worth $174,628,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in GFL Environmental by 2.0% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 20,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of GFL Environmental by 70.1% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of GFL Environmental by 9.7% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its holdings in shares of GFL Environmental by 12.2% in the third quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 6,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of GFL Environmental by 43.1% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 762 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GFL shares. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of GFL Environmental from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of GFL Environmental from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of GFL Environmental from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of GFL Environmental from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of GFL Environmental in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.17.

NYSE:GFL opened at $34.73 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -347.30 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.36. GFL Environmental Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.87 and a twelve month high of $39.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 17th were issued a $0.013 dividend. This represents a $0.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 16th. GFL Environmental’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -50.00%.

GFL Environmental Inc offers non-hazardous solid waste management and environmental services in Canada and the United States. It offers solid waste management, liquid waste management, and soil remediation services, including collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal services for municipal, residential, and commercial, and industrial customers.

