Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Stock Position in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,098,493 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,066 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Entergy were worth $194,110,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ETR. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Entergy in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Entergy by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 637,493 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $74,429,000 after buying an additional 11,568 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in Entergy by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 44,607 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,208,000 after buying an additional 7,434 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Entergy by 52.8% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 189,102 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $22,074,000 after buying an additional 65,376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in Entergy by 37.7% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 288,794 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,717,000 after buying an additional 79,137 shares in the last quarter. 86.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Entergy alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on ETR. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $117.00 target price on shares of Entergy in a report on Monday, February 26th. Bank of America raised Entergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $94.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Entergy from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Barclays upped their price target on Entergy from $99.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Entergy from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Entergy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.73.

Entergy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ETR opened at $103.35 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $100.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.32. Entergy Co. has a 1-year low of $87.10 and a 1-year high of $111.90. The company has a market cap of $22.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.70.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52. Entergy had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 19.41%. The business had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. Analysts forecast that Entergy Co. will post 7.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Entergy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th were issued a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.37%. Entergy’s payout ratio is currently 40.76%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Kimberly Cook-Nelson sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.35, for a total value of $200,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,037 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,609,312.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Kimberly Cook-Nelson sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.35, for a total transaction of $200,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,037 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,609,312.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Marcus V. Brown sold 38,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.53, for a total value of $3,900,478.01. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $952,351.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Entergy Profile

(Free Report)

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Entergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.