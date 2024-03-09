Royal Bank of Canada Cuts American Hotel Income Properties REIT (TSE:HOT.UN) Price Target to C$0.70

American Hotel Income Properties REIT (TSE:HOT.UN – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from C$0.75 to C$0.70 in a research report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Separately, CIBC downgraded American Hotel Income Properties REIT from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and decreased their price objective for the company from C$0.75 to C$0.50 in a report on Thursday, February 29th.

Get American Hotel Income Properties REIT alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on HOT.UN

American Hotel Income Properties REIT Stock Performance

Insider Buying and Selling

Shares of HOT.UN opened at C$0.61 on Wednesday. American Hotel Income Properties REIT has a 12-month low of C$0.58 and a 12-month high of C$2.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 215.52. The firm has a market capitalization of C$48.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.94 and a beta of 2.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.84 and its 200 day moving average price is C$1.19.

In related news, Senior Officer David Travis Beatty acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.67 per share, for a total transaction of C$33,300.00. Insiders purchased 100,000 shares of company stock worth $65,850 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.18% of the company’s stock.

About American Hotel Income Properties REIT

(Get Free Report)

American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP (TSX: HOT.UN, TSX: HOT.U, TSX: HOT.DB.U), or AHIP, is a limited partnership formed to invest in hotel real estate properties located substantially in the United States. AHIP currently has 112 hotels, and is engaged in growing its portfolio of premium branded, select-service hotels in larger secondary markets that have diverse and stable demand.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for American Hotel Income Properties REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Hotel Income Properties REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.