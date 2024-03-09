Royal Bank of Canada Cuts American Hotel Income Properties REIT (TSE:HOT.UN) Price Target to C$0.70

American Hotel Income Properties REIT (TSE:HOT.UN – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from C$0.75 to C$0.70 in a research report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.
Separately, CIBC downgraded American Hotel Income Properties REIT from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and decreased their price objective for the company from C$0.75 to C$0.50 in a report on Thursday, February 29th.
Get Our Latest Report on HOT.UN
American Hotel Income Properties REIT Stock Performance
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, Senior Officer David Travis Beatty acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.67 per share, for a total transaction of C$33,300.00. Insiders purchased 100,000 shares of company stock worth $65,850 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.18% of the company’s stock.
About American Hotel Income Properties REIT
American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP (TSX: HOT.UN, TSX: HOT.U, TSX: HOT.DB.U), or AHIP, is a limited partnership formed to invest in hotel real estate properties located substantially in the United States. AHIP currently has 112 hotels, and is engaged in growing its portfolio of premium branded, select-service hotels in larger secondary markets that have diverse and stable demand.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than American Hotel Income Properties REIT
- When to Sell a Stock for Profit or Loss
- What is a Microcap Stock? Everything You Need to Know
- Quiet Period Expirations Explained
- How to Invest in Casino Stocks: Pros and Cons and More
- Find and Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Lows
- How to Invest in Cannabis in 8 Easy Steps
Receive News & Ratings for American Hotel Income Properties REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Hotel Income Properties REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.