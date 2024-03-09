Royal Bank of Canada Has $149.86 Million Position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 6.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 765,779 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,381 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.55% of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF worth $149,856,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VV. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 102.3% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 8,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,787,000 after buying an additional 4,333 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 108,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,620,000 after buying an additional 783 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,686,000 after buying an additional 1,284 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 53.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,949,000 after buying an additional 4,927 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VV opened at $235.03 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $225.87 and a 200-day moving average of $211.55. The stock has a market cap of $32.57 billion, a PE ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 1.01. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $173.63 and a 52-week high of $237.96.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

