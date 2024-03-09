Royal Bank of Canada Purchases 168,071 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,072,909 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 168,071 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $141,400,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QUAL. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the second quarter worth $209,000. Western Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 6.8% in the third quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,508,000 after purchasing an additional 2,163 shares during the period. IPG Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 21.7% in the second quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC now owns 77,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,457,000 after purchasing an additional 13,831 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 28.4% in the second quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 2,307,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,242,000 after buying an additional 511,077 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 22.9% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 480,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,358,000 after buying an additional 89,648 shares in the last quarter.

BATS:QUAL opened at $161.61 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $153.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $143.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.55 billion, a PE ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.03. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $71.96 and a twelve month high of $88.63.

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

