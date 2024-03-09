Royal Bank of Canada Purchases 28,097 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 16.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 200,151 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,097 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.34% of O’Reilly Automotive worth $181,910,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 22.6% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 42,044 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,751,000 after acquiring an additional 7,762 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 10.8% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 34,746 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,579,000 after buying an additional 3,385 shares during the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. increased its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 75.9% during the second quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 24,983 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $23,866,000 after buying an additional 10,779 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 277.0% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 107,562 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $102,754,000 after buying an additional 79,034 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BROOKFIELD Corp ON increased its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 165.5% during the second quarter. BROOKFIELD Corp ON now owns 25,431 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $24,294,000 after buying an additional 15,853 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays boosted their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $954.00 to $986.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,080.00 to $1,149.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. StockNews.com downgraded O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,022.00 to $1,170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,125.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, O’Reilly Automotive currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,056.44.

Shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock opened at $1,084.20 on Friday. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 12-month low of $795.74 and a 12-month high of $1,098.95. The company has a market capitalization of $64.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.18, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1,023.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $972.01.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The specialty retailer reported $9.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.07 by $0.19. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.84% and a negative return on equity of 139.01%. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $8.37 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 42.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Christopher Andrew Mancini sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,000.00, for a total transaction of $1,500,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Christopher Andrew Mancini sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,000.00, for a total value of $1,500,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,053.58, for a total transaction of $10,535,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 216,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,141,159.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 27,468 shares of company stock valued at $28,769,333. Company insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

