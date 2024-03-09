Royal Bank of Canada Purchases 96,348 Shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 41.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 327,007 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 96,348 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.27% of Humana worth $159,096,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HUM. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Humana during the first quarter valued at $28,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in shares of Humana during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Humana by 84.1% during the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 81 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of Humana during the third quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Nvwm LLC increased its holdings in shares of Humana by 41.0% during the third quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 86 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

HUM stock opened at $339.35 on Friday. Humana Inc. has a twelve month low of $334.54 and a twelve month high of $541.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $40.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.12, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.45. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $390.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $454.15.

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The insurance provider reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.87). Humana had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 19.44%. The company had revenue of $26.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.62 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Humana Inc. will post 16.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a dividend of $0.885 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Humana’s payout ratio is currently 17.86%.

In other Humana news, Director Jorge S. Mesquita purchased 545 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $367.09 per share, with a total value of $200,064.05. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,578 shares in the company, valued at $946,358.02. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on HUM shares. StockNews.com downgraded Humana from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Argus upgraded Humana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $550.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded Humana from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $597.00 to $391.00 in a report on Friday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Humana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $595.00 to $360.00 in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $630.00 price objective on shares of Humana in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Humana presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $494.00.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

