Royal Bank of Canada Raises Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 7.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,233,196 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 82,644 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.78% of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF worth $189,715,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nwam LLC increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 9.6% during the second quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 12,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,946,000 after acquiring an additional 1,058 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 97,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,005,000 after purchasing an additional 16,129 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.2% in the third quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 7,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,176,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,519,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,334,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,727,000 after buying an additional 10,074 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IVE stock opened at $182.01 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $175.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $165.87. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $142.56 and a 52-week high of $182.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.94.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

